Morgan Stanley lifts NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] gained 9.47% or 15.31 points to close at $177.06 with a heavy trading volume of 66734744 shares. The company report on May 4, 2022 that NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results.

CFO Commentary to Be Provided in Writing Ahead of Call.

NVIDIA will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 25, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended April 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $167.88, the shares rose to $179.2843 and dropped to $165.925, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVDA points out that the company has recorded -41.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 56.27M shares, NVDA reached to a volume of 66734744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $326.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $360 to $225, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on NVDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 13.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 52.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.00.

Trading performance analysis for NVDA stock

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, NVDA shares dropped by -20.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.37 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 224.29, while it was recorded at 170.11 for the last single week of trading, and 243.65 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 30.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

There are presently around $282,857 million, or 66.60% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 198,462,079, which is approximately 1.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 180,881,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.03 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $25.68 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly -7.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NVIDIA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,742 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 92,695,905 shares. Additionally, 1,228 investors decreased positions by around 80,022,785 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 1,424,802,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,597,520,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 265 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,142,685 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 3,934,667 shares during the same period.