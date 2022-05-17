Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] Revenue clocked in at $119.67 billion, down -40.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] surged by $7.38 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $199.89 during the day while it closed the day at $198.62. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Liberty and Meta announce expansion of renewables partnership to include 112 MW Deerfield II wind project in Michigan.

Solar and wind facilities advancing both companies’ sustainability goals.

Liberty, a part of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) (“Algonquin”), announced today its collaboration with Meta (NASDAQ: FB) on the new 112 MW Deerfield II wind project in Michigan. This long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 100 percent of the energy and environmental attributes from Deerfield II, builds upon the existing renewable energy partnership the companies have at the operating Altavista solar facility in Virginia. The Deerfield II wind project is expected to contribute to Liberty’s ESG goals and help Meta continue to support its operations with 100% renewable energy. The project is expected to achieve commercial operations in 2023.

Meta Platforms Inc. stock has also loss -2.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FB stock has declined by -9.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.40% and lost -40.95% year-on date.

The market cap for FB stock reached $517.56 billion, with 2.73 billion shares outstanding and 2.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.89M shares, FB reached a trading volume of 24483148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FB shares is $301.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $265, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on FB stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FB shares from 360 to 325.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 10.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for FB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for FB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

FB stock trade performance evaluation

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, FB shares dropped by -7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.38 for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.96, while it was recorded at 194.49 for the last single week of trading, and 294.62 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 7.53%.

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $348,089 million, or 79.00% of FB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,453,366, which is approximately -0.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 149,971,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.79 billion in FB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $24.38 billion in FB stock with ownership of nearly -3.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,788 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:FB] by around 88,023,608 shares. Additionally, 1,654 investors decreased positions by around 176,136,050 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 1,488,379,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,752,539,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FB stock had 253 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,377,566 shares, while 352 institutional investors sold positions of 23,385,941 shares during the same period.