Market cap of Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] reaches 28.72M – now what?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] traded at a high on 05/16/22, posting a 10.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.33. The company report on May 16, 2022 that VERB Publishes Management’s Prepared Remarks During First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

Q1 2022 SaaS Recurring Revenue Up 37% Over Q1 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6196814 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verb Technology Company Inc. stands at 33.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.78%.

The market cap for VERB stock reached $28.72 million, with 71.18 million shares outstanding and 60.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 6196814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $3.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has VERB stock performed recently?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.05. With this latest performance, VERB shares dropped by -55.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.64 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7771, while it was recorded at 0.3548 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4616 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -320.33 and a Gross Margin at +41.27. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -327.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -286.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.98.

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.80% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,625,651, which is approximately 5.72% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,264,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in VERB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly 2.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 572,550 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 263,531 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,203,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,039,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 334,423 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 146,836 shares during the same period.