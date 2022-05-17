Market cap of Pfizer Inc. [PFE] reaches 282.73B – now what?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.79%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Astellas Highlights Data on Advanced and Rare Cancers during 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting and EHA 2022 Hybrid Congress.

Abstracts represent exciting research progress across four cancers where patients have limited treatment options.

Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., “Astellas”) will share new research during the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from June 3-7 and the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Hybrid Congress from June 9-12. A total of 13 abstracts from the company’s expanding portfolio of approved and investigational therapies will be presented across both meetings, underscoring the company’s commitment to advancing treatment options for advanced and rare cancers, including prostate, pancreatic and urothelial cancer, as well as acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Over the last 12 months, PFE stock rose by 24.74%. The one-year Pfizer Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.86.

The market cap for the stock reached $282.73 billion, with 5.62 billion shares outstanding and 5.54 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.75M shares, PFE stock reached a trading volume of 22332638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $59 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $65, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on PFE stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PFE shares from 56 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.20 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.05, while it was recorded at 49.58 for the last single week of trading, and 49.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PFE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -0.80%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $190,917 million, or 68.50% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 479,065,273, which is approximately 2.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 408,084,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.37 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.22 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 1.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,591 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 232,363,626 shares. Additionally, 1,466 investors decreased positions by around 135,860,149 shares, while 302 investors held positions by with 3,456,231,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,824,455,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 202 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,945,916 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 14,254,880 shares during the same period.