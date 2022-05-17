Market cap of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] reaches 12.67M – now what?

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRXT] gained 17.34% on the last trading session, reaching $0.54 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Clarus Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results.

First quarter 2022 net revenue increased 72% year-over-year to $4.0 million.

First quarter 2022 total prescription growth for JATENZO® increased 12% sequentially and increased 75% year-over-year .

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. represents 30.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.67 million with the latest information. CRXT stock price has been found in the range of $0.45 to $0.5398.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.42M shares, CRXT reached a trading volume of 7158407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRXT shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRXT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for CRXT stock

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, CRXT shares dropped by -56.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.00 for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0301, while it was recorded at 0.4853 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7728 for the last 200 days.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -284.67 and a Gross Margin at +80.51. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -291.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -332.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.06.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 78.10% of CRXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRXT stocks are: BRACEBRIDGE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,002,495, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 174,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80000.0 in CRXT stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $41000.0 in CRXT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRXT] by around 234,564 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 2,072,114 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 176,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,483,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRXT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 205,743 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,063,127 shares during the same period.