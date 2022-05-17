Market cap of Aterian Inc. [ATER] reaches 215.83M – now what?

Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ: ATER] price surged by 11.54 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Aterian Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Reports First Quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $41.7 Million.

A sum of 7799979 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.79M shares. Aterian Inc. shares reached a high of $3.545 and dropped to a low of $2.9999 until finishing in the latest session at $3.48.

The one-year ATER stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.73.

Guru’s Opinion on Aterian Inc. [ATER]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aterian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aterian Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

ATER Stock Performance Analysis:

Aterian Inc. [ATER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.78. With this latest performance, ATER shares dropped by -37.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for Aterian Inc. [ATER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 5.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aterian Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aterian Inc. [ATER] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.56 and a Gross Margin at +49.18. Aterian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.22.

Aterian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Aterian Inc. [ATER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62 million, or 24.00% of ATER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATER stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 5,233,572, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,279,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.11 million in ATER stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.87 million in ATER stock with ownership of nearly 2.566% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aterian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ:ATER] by around 11,267,265 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,817,754 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,701,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,786,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATER stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,030,870 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 922,786 shares during the same period.