Market cap of Alcoa Corporation [AA] reaches 10.40B – now what?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] traded at a high on 05/16/22, posting a 3.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $60.28. The company report on May 6, 2022 that Alcoa Executives to Participate in Conference Hosted by Bank of America.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Alcoa Corporation announced today that Roy C. Harvey, President and CEO, and William F. Oplinger, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in a question and answer session at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference in Miami, Florida, beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The question and answer session will follow introductory comments regarding the Company’s outlook in the current market and other matters.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6658758 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alcoa Corporation stands at 5.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.67%.

The market cap for AA stock reached $10.40 billion, with 184.00 million shares outstanding and 182.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.86M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 6658758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $91.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $68 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $78 to $100, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on AA stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 60 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 4.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has AA stock performed recently?

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.20. With this latest performance, AA shares dropped by -31.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.43 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.97, while it was recorded at 57.14 for the last single week of trading, and 59.61 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Alcoa Corporation [AA]

There are presently around $9,006 million, or 83.10% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,084,162, which is approximately 13.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,087,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in AA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $534.98 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 563.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 36,634,323 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 32,843,445 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 84,925,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,403,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,581,984 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 5,526,280 shares during the same period.