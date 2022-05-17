Market cap of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] reaches 64.15M – now what?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.02%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Akebia Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Net Auryxia® (ferric citrate) product revenue of $41.4M, a 36% increase over Q1 2021.

2022 Net Auryxia product revenue guidance of $165 – $170M.

Over the last 12 months, AKBA stock dropped by -88.86%. The one-year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.29. The average equity rating for AKBA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $64.15 million, with 179.60 million shares outstanding and 173.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.58M shares, AKBA stock reached a trading volume of 10605586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $2, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on AKBA stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 10 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53.

AKBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.02. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -29.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.71 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1773, while it was recorded at 0.4174 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2039 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.28. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -174.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.36.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36 million, or 55.90% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,402,988, which is approximately 8.819% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,961,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.27 million in AKBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.16 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly -2.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 5,278,572 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 20,915,399 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 54,871,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,065,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 952,781 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 14,033,309 shares during the same period.