Market Analysts see The Coca-Cola Company [KO] gaining to $69. Time to buy?

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] gained 1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $65.72 price per share at the time. The company report on May 12, 2022 that FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola Kicks Off Global Journey in Dubai.

FIFA World Cup™ winners Iker Casillas and Kaká send original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy on global journey that will include all 32 qualifying countries for the first time.

Original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy unveiled at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena before it embarks on its fifth journey, travelling to 51 countries and territories.

The Coca-Cola Company represents 4.33 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $279.65 billion with the latest information. KO stock price has been found in the range of $64.12 to $65.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.50M shares, KO reached a trading volume of 16082279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Coca-Cola Company [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $69.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $67 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $68, while UBS kept a Buy rating on KO stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KO shares from 65 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 96.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for KO stock

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, KO shares gained by 1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.33 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.84, while it was recorded at 64.63 for the last single week of trading, and 58.62 for the last 200 days.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.62 and a Gross Margin at +59.95. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.76.

The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 6.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

There are presently around $197,478 million, or 70.60% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 351,220,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.08 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.34 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly -0.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Coca-Cola Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,292 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 134,115,471 shares. Additionally, 1,162 investors decreased positions by around 105,071,222 shares, while 408 investors held positions by with 2,765,655,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,004,841,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,206,687 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 5,833,999 shares during the same period.