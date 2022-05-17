Market Analysts see Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.80% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.13%. The company report on May 13, 2022 that Regions Financial Scheduled to Participate in Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference.

Discussion will be available via a live webcast on Regions’ Investor Relations page.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, RF stock dropped by -15.73%. The one-year Regions Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.48. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.37 billion, with 938.00 million shares outstanding and 928.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.08M shares, RF stock reached a trading volume of 5873550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $25.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $29 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.43.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.50 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.63, while it was recorded at 19.93 for the last single week of trading, and 22.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regions Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.19. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62.

RF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to 25.20%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,871 million, or 77.70% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,836,722, which is approximately -2.749% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 98,861,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.25 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly -6.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 43,500,235 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 52,986,366 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 601,230,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 697,716,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,198,741 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 9,744,577 shares during the same period.