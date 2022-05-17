Market Analysts see ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] slipped around -0.45 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.94 at the close of the session, down -4.33%. The company report on May 11, 2022 that ChargePoint to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 31, 2022.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle charging network, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022, after market close on May 31, 2022. ChargePoint management will host a conference call to review its financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of ChargePoint’s investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) on May 31, 2022. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. A copy of the press release with the financial results will also be available on ChargePoint’s investor relations website prior to the commencement of the webcast.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock is now -47.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHPT Stock saw the intraday high of $10.64 and lowest of $9.875 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.86, which means current price is +16.94% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.21M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 9670550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $25.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $35 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

How has CHPT stock performed recently?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -34.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.97 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.69, while it was recorded at 9.83 for the last single week of trading, and 18.83 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.14 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.24.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]

There are presently around $1,739 million, or 48.90% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 51,101,815, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,535,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.97 million in CHPT stocks shares; and LINSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PR LLC, currently with $190.59 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 81,265,583 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 8,936,419 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 77,207,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,409,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,387,112 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,081,569 shares during the same period.