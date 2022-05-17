Market Analysts see Calyxt Inc. [CLXT] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Calyxt Inc. [NASDAQ: CLXT] loss -7.29% on the last trading session, reaching $0.32 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Calyxt Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Achieved technical BioFactory™ and AIML milestones to support customer demand-driven molecule development at scale.

Progressed relationships with an expanding network of potential new customers across the cosmeceutical and flavor and fragrance end markets .

Calyxt Inc. represents 42.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.07 million with the latest information. CLXT stock price has been found in the range of $0.2945 to $0.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 592.51K shares, CLXT reached a trading volume of 11526079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Calyxt Inc. [CLXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLXT shares is $4.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLXT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Calyxt Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Calyxt Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CLXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calyxt Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for CLXT stock

Calyxt Inc. [CLXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.23. With this latest performance, CLXT shares dropped by -51.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.30 for Calyxt Inc. [CLXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7604, while it was recorded at 0.3151 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2792 for the last 200 days.

Calyxt Inc. [CLXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Calyxt Inc. [CLXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.09 and a Gross Margin at +0.89. Calyxt Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.10.

Calyxt Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Calyxt Inc. [CLXT]

There are presently around $4 million, or 19.30% of CLXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLXT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,609,480, which is approximately -7.185% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,283,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.79 million in CLXT stocks shares; and UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., currently with $0.42 million in CLXT stock with ownership of nearly 1.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calyxt Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Calyxt Inc. [NASDAQ:CLXT] by around 2,388,220 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,629,380 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 6,630,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,648,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLXT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,288,110 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 172,197 shares during the same period.