JP Morgan lifts Uxin Limited [UXIN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Uxin Limited [NASDAQ: UXIN] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.545 during the day while it closed the day at $0.45. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Uxin Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet with Existing Investors.

Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet with affiliates of two existing shareholders, Nio Capital and Joy Capital (collectively, the “Investors”), on May 16, 2022. Pursuant to the binding term sheet, the Investors have agreed to negotiate and potentially enter into definitive agreements with the Company for the subscription of senior convertible preferred shares for an aggregate amount of US$100 million, which is in addition to the financing transactions with the Investors of up to US$315 million announced by the Company on June 15, 2021. Pursuant to the potential transaction, the Company will issue senior convertible preferred shares to the Investors in an aggregate amount of US$100 million at a price of US$0.23377 per share (equivalent to US$0.7013 per American depositary share of the Company). The potential transaction is subject to the parties’ execution of definitive agreements and customary closing conditions to be stipulated therein. The definitive agreements are expected to be signed by June 30, 2022.

Uxin Limited stock has also loss -24.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UXIN stock has declined by -59.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -82.31% and lost -71.56% year-on date.

The market cap for UXIN stock reached $178.12 million, with 396.12 million shares outstanding and 275.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, UXIN reached a trading volume of 11582924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Uxin Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Uxin Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uxin Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for UXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91.

UXIN stock trade performance evaluation

Uxin Limited [UXIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.09. With this latest performance, UXIN shares dropped by -48.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.87 for Uxin Limited [UXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8864, while it was recorded at 0.4602 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8536 for the last 200 days.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uxin Limited [UXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.53 and a Gross Margin at -2.48. Uxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.06.

Return on Total Capital for UXIN is now -54.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uxin Limited [UXIN] managed to generate an average of -$152,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Uxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Uxin Limited [UXIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36 million, or 45.60% of UXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UXIN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 41,282,598, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.82% of the total institutional ownership; ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 11,444,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.81 million in UXIN stocks shares; and TPG GP A, LLC, currently with $2.82 million in UXIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Uxin Limited [NASDAQ:UXIN] by around 1,812,641 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,048,236 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 78,969,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,830,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UXIN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 251,295 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,762,388 shares during the same period.