Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] fell -24.79% so far this year. What now?

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] closed the trading session at $5.49 on 05/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.12, while the highest price level was $5.71. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Joby Aviation Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced its financial results for first quarter 2022. Please visit the Joby investor relations website https://ir.jobyaviation.com/ to view the first quarter 2022 shareholder letter. Today the company will host a live audio webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.79 percent and weekly performance of 17.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.93M shares, JOBY reached to a volume of 9546393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Joby Aviation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on JOBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

JOBY stock trade performance evaluation

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.56. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.66 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.34, while it was recorded at 4.80 for the last single week of trading, and 7.26 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 95.20 and a Current Ratio set at 95.20.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $852 million, or 26.10% of JOBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: INTEL CORP with ownership of 46,040,786, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 49.48% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 40,955,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.29 million in JOBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $76.78 million in JOBY stock with ownership of nearly 114.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Joby Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE:JOBY] by around 62,366,447 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 17,697,117 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 79,832,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,895,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOBY stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,155,363 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,150,978 shares during the same period.