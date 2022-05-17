Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] Stock trading around $3.49 per share: What’s Next?

Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX: HUSA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.05% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.56%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Treasury Metals Provides 2022 Exploration and Development Plans and Additional Gold Assay Results at Goliath and Goldlund.



Over the last 12 months, HUSA stock rose by 123.72%.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.04 million, with 9.93 million shares outstanding and 9.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.58M shares, HUSA stock reached a trading volume of 9388143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]:

C.K. Cooper have made an estimate for Houston American Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2012, representing the official price target for Houston American Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houston American Energy Corp. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

HUSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, HUSA shares dropped by -28.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.75 for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 3.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Houston American Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Houston American Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.60 and a Current Ratio set at 36.60.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.70% of HUSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 384,546, which is approximately 186.236% of the company’s market cap and around 10.79% of the total institutional ownership; SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, holding 174,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in HUSA stocks shares; and ATRIA WEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC., currently with $0.3 million in HUSA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Houston American Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX:HUSA] by around 693,464 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 355,532 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 48,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,000,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUSA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 406,801 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 93,376 shares during the same period.