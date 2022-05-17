Hecla Mining Company [HL] Is Currently -0.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] slipped around -0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.52 at the close of the session, down -0.66%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Hecla to Participate at BofA Securities Mining Conference and B Riley Securities Investor Conference.

Releases CEO webcast regarding Q1 2022 results.

Hecla Mining Company’s (NYSE:HL) President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will present at the BofA Securities Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 10:05 a.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/metalsminingsteel2022/id6347Q5.cfm. The presentation material will be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com.

Hecla Mining Company stock is now -13.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HL Stock saw the intraday high of $4.605 and lowest of $4.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.42, which means current price is +11.06% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.00M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 7317819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $6.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $6.25 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has HL stock performed recently?

Hecla Mining Company [HL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -36.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.68 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.17, while it was recorded at 4.39 for the last single week of trading, and 5.76 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.82 and a Gross Margin at +20.51. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Hecla Mining Company [HL]

There are presently around $1,519 million, or 66.50% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,369,578, which is approximately 1.186% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 50,451,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $229.55 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $181.21 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly -1.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 35,468,831 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 19,440,910 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 278,913,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,823,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,952,955 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,445,675 shares during the same period.