Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Is Currently 1.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] closed the trading session at $3.08 on 05/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.99, while the highest price level was $3.09. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Fortuna Reports Net Income of $27.0 million in the First Quarter of 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated).

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) (“Fortuna” or the “Company”) today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.03 percent and weekly performance of 3.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, FSM reached to a volume of 6023872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66.

FSM stock trade performance evaluation

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -30.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.94 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.83, while it was recorded at 2.93 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $238 million, or 34.44% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 30,690,608, which is approximately 4.553% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 6,518,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.82 million in FSM stocks shares; and EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11.56 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly 4.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 7,669,219 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 7,901,528 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 62,735,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,305,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 899,569 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 953,687 shares during the same period.