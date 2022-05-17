For Lyft Inc. [LYFT], Analyst sees a drop to $25. What next?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.58% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.49%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Lyft President and Co-Founder to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by J.P. Morgan.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) announced today that John Zimmer, co-founder and president, will participate in a fireside chat at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Boston, MA. Mr. Zimmer is scheduled to appear at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Lyft website at http://investor.Lyft.com.

Over the last 12 months, LYFT stock dropped by -59.72%. The one-year Lyft Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.41. The average equity rating for LYFT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.47 billion, with 346.56 million shares outstanding and 304.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.44M shares, LYFT stock reached a trading volume of 12706882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $44.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $46 to $45, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on LYFT stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LYFT shares from 46 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.91.

LYFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -42.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.45 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.26, while it was recorded at 18.78 for the last single week of trading, and 42.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lyft Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.38 and a Gross Margin at +34.40. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.47.

Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,500 million, or 82.40% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 50,867,341, which is approximately 2.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 34,140,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $682.82 million in LYFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $508.57 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 1.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 29,750,435 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 33,627,384 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 211,623,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,001,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,617,481 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 6,669,880 shares during the same period.