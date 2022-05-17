For Endo International plc [ENDP], Analyst sees a drop to $1. What next?

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] price plunged by -4.17 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on May 5, 2022 that ENDO REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the first-quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided second-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

“Despite challenging market dynamics for VASOSTRICT®, our first-quarter financial performance was in-line with our expectations with growth in our Branded Specialty Products portfolio driven by XIAFLEX® and our Generics segment driven by varenicline, the only FDA approved generic for Chantix®,” said Blaise Coleman, Endo’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we manage through the VASOSTRICT® loss of exclusivity over the near term, we remain focused on investing to advance our product portfolio for the long term. This includes executing on our XIAFLEX® maximization initiative, furthering our commitment to making QWO® the cornerstone treatment for cellulite through the expected launch of a new clinical study later this quarter, and bolstering our sterile injectables product pipeline with our recently announced acquisition.”.

A sum of 6052638 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.21M shares. Endo International plc shares reached a high of $1.25 and dropped to a low of $1.14 until finishing in the latest session at $1.15.

The one-year ENDP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.53. The average equity rating for ENDP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Endo International plc [ENDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENDP shares is $1.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $5 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on ENDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ENDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Endo International plc [ENDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, ENDP shares dropped by -56.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.50 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1792, while it was recorded at 1.1580 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4602 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endo International plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endo International plc [ENDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.45 and a Gross Margin at +59.21. Endo International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.01.

Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Endo International plc [ENDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $235 million, or 82.30% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,704,517, which is approximately 2.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,377,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.05 million in ENDP stocks shares; and PAULSON & CO. INC., currently with $20.79 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 21,737,383 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 19,320,263 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 154,373,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,430,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,519,446 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,582,654 shares during the same period.