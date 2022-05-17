DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] stock Initiated by Bernstein analyst, price target now $6.20

DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE: DIDI] closed the trading session at $1.49 on 05/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.47, while the highest price level was $1.5793. The company report on May 2, 2022 that DiDi Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI), the world’s leading mobility technology platform, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2022.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.didiglobal.com. The Company will also provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -70.08 percent and weekly performance of -14.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -83.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -41.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -62.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 53.69M shares, DIDI reached to a volume of 24095815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIDI shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIDI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for DiDi Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for DiDi Global Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiDi Global Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

DIDI stock trade performance evaluation

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.37. With this latest performance, DIDI shares dropped by -41.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.37% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.77 for DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5154, while it was recorded at 1.5220 for the last single week of trading, and 5.8474 for the last 200 days.

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.26 and a Gross Margin at +5.43. DiDi Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -258.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.89.

DiDi Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in DiDi Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE:DIDI] by around 301,149,108 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 56,363,302 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 247,819,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 605,332,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIDI stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 157,237,052 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 33,534,424 shares during the same period.