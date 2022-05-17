Deutsche Bank lifts QuantumScape Corporation [QS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] closed the trading session at $11.47 on 05/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.37, while the highest price level was $12.435. The company report on April 26, 2022 that QuantumScape Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022, which ended March 31.

The company posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website. It details first-quarter results and provides a business update.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.31 percent and weekly performance of -9.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -70.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -37.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, QS reached to a volume of 9395841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $21.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 1.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

QS stock trade performance evaluation

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.76. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -37.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.22 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.33, while it was recorded at 11.45 for the last single week of trading, and 21.36 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.30.

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 48.60 and a Current Ratio set at 48.60.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,252 million, or 36.00% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,122,533, which is approximately 4.634% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 17,866,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.83 million in QS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $110.08 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly 0.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 27,591,018 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 12,226,760 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 61,500,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,317,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,514,505 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,148,550 shares during the same period.