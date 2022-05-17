Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell -20.44% so far this year. What now?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $1.09 with a heavy trading volume of 9444235 shares. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q1 2022, including $47.8 million gain on Physical Uranium Holdings.

Denison Mines Corp. (‘Denison’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX: DML) (NYSE: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (‘MD&A’) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Both documents will be available on the Company’s website at www.denisonmines.com or on SEDAR (at www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. The Company’s results reflect earnings attributable to Denison shareholders of $0.05 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 – including mark-to-market gains of $47.8 million on the Company’s investment in 2.5 million pounds U3O8 of physical uranium holdings. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF.

David Cates, President and CEO of Denison commented, “Our results from the first quarter of 2022 reflect further improvements in the uranium market, as well as an active start to the year for the Company’s Wheeler River and McClean Lake projects.

It opened the trading session at $1.11, the shares rose to $1.12 and dropped to $1.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNN points out that the company has recorded -44.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.85M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 9444235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for DNN stock

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -37.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.26 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5038, while it was recorded at 1.0620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4581 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.