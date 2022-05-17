Data Storage Corporation [DTST] Revenue clocked in at $14.90 million, up 12.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Data Storage Corporation [NASDAQ: DTST] price surged by 50.00 percent to reach at $1.15. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Data Storage Corporation Reports 236% Increase in Revenue and Achieves Profitability for the First Quarter of 2022.

Management to host conference call today, May 16, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security and data analytics solutions, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

A sum of 68377970 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 241.19K shares. Data Storage Corporation shares reached a high of $3.80 and dropped to a low of $3.10 until finishing in the latest session at $3.45.

The one-year DTST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.88. The average equity rating for DTST stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTST shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Data Storage Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

Data Storage Corporation [DTST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.21. With this latest performance, DTST shares gained by 11.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.13 for Data Storage Corporation [DTST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.06, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading, and 3.67 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Data Storage Corporation [DTST] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.25 and a Gross Margin at +43.14. Data Storage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57.

Data Storage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.00% of DTST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTST stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 344,205, which is approximately 4.501% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 136,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in DTST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.15 million in DTST stock with ownership of nearly 12.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Data Storage Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Data Storage Corporation [NASDAQ:DTST] by around 28,099 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 81,000 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 461,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 570,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTST stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,100 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 79,342 shares during the same period.