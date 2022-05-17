Daiwa Securities slashes price target on Oracle Corporation [ORCL] – find out why.

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.05% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.56%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Diebold Nixdorf Unifies Global HR Operations on Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM.

Financial and retail technology leader replaced legacy HR systems with a single platform to increase operational efficiency and improve the employee experience.

Diebold Nixdorf, a global leader in enabling connected commerce, has implemented Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to replace its network of local HR systems on a single platform. With Oracle Cloud HCM, the company’s HR team will be able to operate more efficiently and gain deeper insights about its global workforce, which includes more than 20,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries.

Over the last 12 months, ORCL stock dropped by -11.85%. The one-year Oracle Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.37. The average equity rating for ORCL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $184.85 billion, with 2.67 billion shares outstanding and 1.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, ORCL stock reached a trading volume of 6925990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $92.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ORCL shares from 100 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 60.19.

ORCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -12.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.40 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.90, while it was recorded at 71.03 for the last single week of trading, and 86.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oracle Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.99 and a Gross Margin at +77.19. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.96.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,661.11. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $104,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ORCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.24%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $80,230 million, or 43.60% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 135,622,107, which is approximately -4.536% of the company’s market cap and around 41.91% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,421,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.5 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.64 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -5.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

950 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 74,053,182 shares. Additionally, 1,077 investors decreased positions by around 87,930,331 shares, while 371 investors held positions by with 965,324,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,127,307,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,354,506 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 8,950,000 shares during the same period.