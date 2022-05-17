Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] is 39.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] closed the trading session at $7.47 on 05/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.13, while the highest price level was $7.59. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Crescent Point Announces Q1 2022 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and an increase to its quarterly dividend.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.89 percent and weekly performance of 15.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.45M shares, CPG reached to a volume of 12263184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CPG stock trade performance evaluation

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.46. With this latest performance, CPG shares dropped by -0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.29 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.19, while it was recorded at 6.90 for the last single week of trading, and 5.55 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.44 and a Gross Margin at +44.26. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +83.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.89.

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,483 million, or 41.60% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 30,856,390, which is approximately -0.45% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 18,232,339 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.81 million in CPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $122.61 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 2.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 31,646,978 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 34,850,485 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 141,752,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,249,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,746,743 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,638,513 shares during the same period.