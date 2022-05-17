Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Revenue clocked in at $6.80 million, down -74.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.1475 during the day while it closed the day at $0.13. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Color Star CEO Invited to Attend NFT Atlanta Conference.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today that its CEO Lucas Capetian has been invited to attend the NFT Atlanta Conference to be held in Atlanta, Georgia between the 24th and 27th of May. Mr. Capetian will participate remotely via video call, along with NBA stars, international investors, and entrepreneurs.

Color Star is an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. In recent years, it has established branches in the United States and Singapore to enable international business cooperation on a global scale. This year, the Company’s Color World interactive entertainment platform was successfully transformed into a metaverse platform with more than one million registered users. This has allowed for the upscaling of every facet of the Company’s operations. Many top soccer players and artists happily joined the Company’s roster, with their star power greatly enhancing the appeal of the platform. Online courses, brands and businesses operating on the platform, as well as NFTs have all made the platform profitable. Nowadays, Color Star is continuing to improve upon its artificial intelligence as well as its business and marketing strategies to ultimately shift its focus onto developing “digital economics + fan economics”. This conference will be a great opportunity to showcase the Company’s projects and future development ideas to industry insiders.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock has also gained 12.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSCW stock has declined by -72.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -77.64% and lost -74.51% year-on date.

The market cap for CSCW stock reached $22.27 million, with 146.04 million shares outstanding and 124.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.73M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 13541887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.37. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -24.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.42 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1863, while it was recorded at 0.1231 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5038 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 372,347, which is approximately -0.227% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 171,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $21000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 468,304 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 180,935 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 342,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 992,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 373,152 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 180,086 shares during the same period.