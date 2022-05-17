Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $165

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] price surged by 3.06 percent to reach at $5.14. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Chevron Announces $250,000 Donation to New Mexico Wildfire Relief Efforts.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today announced a contribution of $250,000 from the Chevron Global Community Fund to the All Together NM Fund and Taos Community Foundation to support relief efforts for wildfires in New Mexico.

“Chevron is committed to supporting first responders, local governments, and non-profit organizations as they fight to contain fires across Taos and Colfax counties in northern New Mexico,” said Mark Urfer, manager of Chevron’s Questa Site in Questa, New Mexico, which has employees, contractors, and community partners affected by the situation. “The company’s donations reflect our commitment to helping people in the communities where we do business.”.

A sum of 13258116 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.88M shares. Chevron Corporation shares reached a high of $174.97 and dropped to a low of $168.855 until finishing in the latest session at $173.01.

The one-year CVX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.37. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $175.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $169, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on CVX stock. On March 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CVX shares from 140 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 5.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.64. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.60 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.09, while it was recorded at 165.91 for the last single week of trading, and 127.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CVX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 17.78%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $233,439 million, or 66.30% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,767,288, which is approximately 2.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 159,178,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.72 billion in CVX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.15 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -0.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,424 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 174,613,054 shares. Additionally, 1,429 investors decreased positions by around 79,145,862 shares, while 284 investors held positions by with 1,136,833,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,390,592,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 276 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,162,564 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,789,125 shares during the same period.