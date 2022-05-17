Cameco Corporation [CCJ] Is Currently 2.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $23.10 during the day while it closed the day at $22.55. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Cameco Increases Ownership Stake in Cigar Lake Mine.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) and Orano Canada Inc. (Orano) have reached agreement with Idemitsu Canada Resources Ltd. (Idemitsu) to acquire Idemitsu’s 7.875% participating interest in the Cigar Lake Joint Venture. Upon closing, Cameco’s ownership stake in the Cigar Lake uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan will increase by 4.522 percentage points to 54.547%, while Orano’s share will rise by 3.353 percentage points to 40.453%. TEPCO Resources Inc. retains the remaining 5% interest in the property.

“As the world’s largest high-grade uranium mine, Cigar Lake is quite simply one of the best and most prolific uranium producing assets on the planet,” said Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel. “Cameco is very pleased to increase our ownership stake in this outstanding tier-one operation. As the operator of Cigar Lake since 2002, it’s an asset we know incredibly well. It’s a proven, permitted and fully licenced mine in a safe and stable jurisdiction that operates with the tremendous participation and support of our neighbouring Indigenous partner communities.”.

Cameco Corporation stock has also gained 7.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCJ stock has inclined by 3.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.21% and gained 3.39% year-on date.

The market cap for CCJ stock reached $8.40 billion, with 398.31 million shares outstanding and 397.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.08M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 8549684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CCJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 23.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

CCJ stock trade performance evaluation

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.28. With this latest performance, CCJ shares dropped by -28.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.12 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.06, while it was recorded at 21.49 for the last single week of trading, and 23.38 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.42 and a Gross Margin at -1.29. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.36.

Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,182 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,606,938, which is approximately 7.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 17,068,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $375.68 million in CCJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $282.06 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 1.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cameco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 42,257,748 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 42,889,056 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 150,299,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,445,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,825,435 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,778,182 shares during the same period.