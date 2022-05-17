Bernstein slashes price target on Altria Group Inc. [MO] – find out why.

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] gained 1.32% on the last trading session, reaching $53.74 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Altria to Host Webcast of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be a virtual meeting conducted via live webcast. During the virtual annual meeting, shareholders as of the Annual Meeting record date (March 28, 2022) will be able to vote their shares electronically and will be able to ask questions as time permits. If you are not a shareholder you may still access and listen to the meeting as a guest, using the Guest Login. You will not, however, be able to submit questions or vote during the meeting.

Altria Group Inc. represents 1.82 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $95.70 billion with the latest information. MO stock price has been found in the range of $52.95 to $54.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.82M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 7250251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $56.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $57, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on MO stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 56 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 54.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MO stock

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.50, while it was recorded at 52.44 for the last single week of trading, and 49.38 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.58 and a Gross Margin at +66.28. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 399.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.67.

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 5.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $57,079 million, or 59.70% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 157,264,573, which is approximately 2.012% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,840,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.36 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.95 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -0.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 957 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 56,101,681 shares. Additionally, 784 investors decreased positions by around 52,291,232 shares, while 275 investors held positions by with 967,757,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,076,150,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,264,641 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 3,869,408 shares during the same period.