Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] Revenue clocked in at $7.88 billion, down -30.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] loss -5.10% on the last trading session, reaching $48.41 price per share at the time. The company report on May 13, 2022 that Bath & Body Works Declares Cash Dividend.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share payable on June 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2022.

Bath & Body Works Inc. represents 260.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.99 billion with the latest information. BBWI stock price has been found in the range of $48.065 to $50.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, BBWI reached a trading volume of 8565572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Cowen have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners dropped their target price from $94 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $81, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BBWI stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BBWI shares from 86 to 78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for BBWI stock

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.16 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.17, while it was recorded at 49.12 for the last single week of trading, and 61.34 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +48.93. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.64.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 19.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

There are presently around $11,468 million, or 99.10% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,109,084, which is approximately -1.361% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 22,221,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $976.39 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly 7.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 33,119,439 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 40,444,100 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 151,247,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,810,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,143,529 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 14,907,743 shares during the same period.