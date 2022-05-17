American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Revenue clocked in at $5.01 billion, down -44.27% YTD: What’s Next?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] loss -1.67% or -0.24 points to close at $14.11 with a heavy trading volume of 6018739 shares. The company report on May 13, 2022 that AEO Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 26th.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its first quarter 2022 results by press release on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The company will also host a summary of AEO Inc.’s first quarter results with a live conference call that will be webcast on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 4:30pm, Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling:.

It opened the trading session at $14.14, the shares rose to $14.32 and dropped to $13.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEO points out that the company has recorded -47.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.22M shares, AEO reached to a volume of 6018739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $29.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $45 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $25, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on AEO stock. On March 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AEO shares from 37 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

Trading performance analysis for AEO stock

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -19.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.78 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.54, while it was recorded at 14.07 for the last single week of trading, and 23.59 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +36.51. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 8.37%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

There are presently around $2,640 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,169,977, which is approximately 0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 21,929,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.69 million in AEO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $278.35 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly -4.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 20,929,521 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 20,698,574 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 142,334,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,962,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,790,347 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 10,729,958 shares during the same period.