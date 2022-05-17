AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] is 33.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ: AGRI] gained 65.87% or 1.1 points to close at $2.77 with a heavy trading volume of 94651158 shares. The company report on May 16, 2022 that 36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Spring into Action – Best Ideas Investor Conference on May 16th – 20th, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $1.99, the shares rose to $2.80 and dropped to $1.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGRI points out that the company has recorded 19.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -147.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.37M shares, AGRI reached to a volume of 94651158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for AGRI stock

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 88.44. With this latest performance, AGRI shares gained by 25.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.40% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.23 for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7200, while it was recorded at 1.7800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2700 for the last 200 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -141.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.81.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.60% of AGRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRI stocks are: SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC with ownership of 41,856, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 33,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56000.0 in AGRI stocks shares; and 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $44000.0 in AGRI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ:AGRI] by around 111,212 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 72,094 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 12,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 84,865 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 68,129 shares during the same period.