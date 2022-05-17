AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain 14.82% so far this year. What now?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] surged by $1.97 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $156.89 during the day while it closed the day at $155.47. The company report on May 16, 2022 that AbbVie to Showcase Depth of Gastroenterology Portfolio and Pipeline at Digestive Disease Week®.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

A total of 27 abstracts reinforce AbbVie leadership in advancing research and the standards of care across multiple gastroenterological conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Presentations include further analyses of Phase 3 clinical study programs for RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and investigational use of risankizumab in moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease.

AbbVie Inc. stock has also gained 2.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABBV stock has inclined by 8.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.91% and gained 14.82% year-on date.

The market cap for ABBV stock reached $276.15 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.78M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 6552119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $164.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $129 to $147, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ABBV stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ABBV shares from 117 to 122.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 4.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 21.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ABBV stock trade performance evaluation

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.99. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.85 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.41, while it was recorded at 153.46 for the last single week of trading, and 131.59 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.14 and a Gross Margin at +69.49. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.72.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to 2.13%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $185,467 million, or 70.20% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 150,518,780, which is approximately 2.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 129,630,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.9 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.98 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly -1.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,386 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 75,126,145 shares. Additionally, 1,448 investors decreased positions by around 59,752,335 shares, while 337 investors held positions by with 1,073,374,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,208,252,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 221 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,830,400 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 9,837,384 shares during the same period.