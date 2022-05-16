William Blair lifts Vroom Inc. [VRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.68% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.52%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Vroom Exceeds Q1 Guidance Across All Key Financial Metrics; Vroom Announces Business Realignment Plan.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRM), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, VRM stock dropped by -95.88%. The one-year Vroom Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.49. The average equity rating for VRM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $196.10 million, with 137.26 million shares outstanding and 135.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.69M shares, VRM stock reached a trading volume of 41834573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vroom Inc. [VRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $8.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $10 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $6, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on VRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90.

VRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Vroom Inc. [VRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.52. With this latest performance, VRM shares dropped by -24.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.80 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2227, while it was recorded at 1.3740 for the last single week of trading, and 13.7046 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vroom Inc. Fundamentals:

Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Vroom Inc. [VRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $140 million, or 82.10% of VRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: SPYGLASS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,377,527, which is approximately 31.752% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,695,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.31 million in VRM stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $11.63 million in VRM stock with ownership of nearly 0.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vroom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ:VRM] by around 21,137,924 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 64,567,916 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 1,987,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,693,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRM stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,140,518 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 42,210,615 shares during the same period.