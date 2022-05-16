why Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.39

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] surged by $1.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.415 during the day while it closed the day at $7.27. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Opendoor Posts Updated Investor Presentation.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that it has posted an updated annual investor presentation at investor.opendoor.com. The presentation can be found under the Events and Presentations section of the investor relations website.

About OpendoorOpendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 8.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OPEN stock has declined by -28.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.77% and lost -50.24% year-on date.

The market cap for OPEN stock reached $3.91 billion, with 619.14 million shares outstanding and 520.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.34M shares, OPEN reached a trading volume of 28637442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $14.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on OPEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16.

OPEN stock trade performance evaluation

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.35. With this latest performance, OPEN shares dropped by -17.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.20 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.70, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 14.02 for the last 200 days.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.03 and a Gross Margin at +9.10. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.33.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. go to 5.20%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,957 million, or 65.80% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,012,877, which is approximately -0.826% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 41,420,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $301.12 million in OPEN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $262.95 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 85.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 80,507,746 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 45,772,183 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 280,395,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,675,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,525,534 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 10,908,308 shares during the same period.