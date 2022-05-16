WeWork Inc. [WE] fell -21.40% so far this year. What now?

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] closed the trading session at $6.76 on 05/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.75, while the highest price level was $6.87. The company report on May 12, 2022 that WeWork Reports First Quarter 2022 Results, Exceeding Revenue Guidance.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) (“WeWork”), a leading global flexible space provider, disclosed financial results for its first quarter today.

Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was $765 million, an increase of 7% quarter-over-quarter and 28% year-over-year, exceeding the Company’s previous revenue guidance of $740 – 760 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.40 percent and weekly performance of 1.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, WE reached to a volume of 13252132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WeWork Inc. [WE]:

Mizuho have made an estimate for WeWork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for WeWork Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59.

WE stock trade performance evaluation

WeWork Inc. [WE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, WE shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.30, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 8.39 for the last 200 days.

WeWork Inc. [WE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

WeWork Inc. [WE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,671 million, or 79.90% of WE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 320,298,461, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 81,077,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $548.09 million in WE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $453.79 million in WE stock with ownership of nearly 26.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in WeWork Inc. [NYSE:WE] by around 451,334,819 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 24,280,393 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 67,439,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 543,054,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WE stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 418,469,911 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 15,033,215 shares during the same period.