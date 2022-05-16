Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] gained 9.04% or 0.35 points to close at $4.22 with a heavy trading volume of 18774551 shares. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Tellurian Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NYSE American: TELL) ended the first quarter with nearly $300 million in cash on hand and total assets of more than $700 million. During the quarter, Tellurian generated $26 million in revenues from natural gas sales on an increase of production of approximately 24% as compared to the previous quarter. In addition, Tellurian completed its owners’ site preparation and issued a limited notice to proceed to Bechtel to begin construction of the Driftwood LNG terminal.

President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “Tellurian’s own natural gas production and sales provide valuable operating cash and a unique advantage to us as a liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier. We are nearing net production of 100 million cubic feet equivalent per day (mmcfe/d) and plan to reach 200 mmcfe/d by year end. Tellurian production is now generating free cash flow after capex and we intend to maintain capex at approximately $150 million a year.”.

It opened the trading session at $3.98, the shares rose to $4.23 and dropped to $3.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TELL points out that the company has recorded 9.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -114.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.26M shares, TELL reached to a volume of 18774551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $5.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $7, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on TELL stock. On June 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TELL shares from 2 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.74. With this latest performance, TELL shares dropped by -27.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.89, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading, and 3.66 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -158.17 and a Gross Margin at +32.77. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.08.

Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

There are presently around $720 million, or 31.30% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 28,388,235, which is approximately -6.301% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,830,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.0 million in TELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $98.47 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 7.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [AMEX:TELL] by around 32,084,757 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 37,769,715 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 100,741,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,596,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,467,292 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 16,596,053 shares during the same period.