Wall Street Analyst Upgrade KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. What else is Wall St. saying

The company report on May 10, 2022 that KE Holdings Inc. Successfully Listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that it has successfully listed, by way of introduction, its Class A ordinary shares (the “Shares”) on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”). The Shares are traded on the Main Board of SEHK under the stock code “2423” in board lots of 100 Shares, and the stock short name is “BEKE – W”. The Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing three Shares, remain primarily listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The Shares listed on the Main Board of the SEHK are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the NYSE.

“As we embark on a new journey with our successful listing on the main board of SEHK, I want to express my gratitude for the support of all our customers, service providers, partners and shareholders who have believed in us,” commented Mr. PENG Yongdong, chairman and chief executive officer of Beike. “We have been part of the biggest changes in the housing related industry—technology fundamentally reshaping the customer experience and the value of service providers becoming increasingly prominent. As the leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, upholding our mission of ‘admirable service, joyful living,’ Beike is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of “joyful living” and help hundreds of millions Chinese families live better.”.

Over the last 12 months, BEKE stock dropped by -74.94%. The one-year KE Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.22.

The market cap for the stock reached $112.67 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 877.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.78M shares, BEKE stock reached a trading volume of 11818213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

UBS have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $23 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $7.50, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on BEKE stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BEKE shares from 17.10 to 26.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -12.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.15, while it was recorded at 11.81 for the last single week of trading, and 18.25 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.75 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51.

KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 19.18%.

There are presently around $5,697 million, or 35.30% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 73,026,983, which is approximately -5.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.89% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 30,957,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.89 million in BEKE stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $319.59 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 13.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 116,904,166 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 56,099,529 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 281,642,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,646,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,148,113 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 17,492,330 shares during the same period.