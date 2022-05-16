Wall Street Analyst Resumed The Boeing Company [BA]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] traded at a high on 05/13/22, posting a 3.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $127.20. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Lufthansa Group Selects New 777-8 Freighter, Orders Additional 787s.

– Lufthansa Group becomes first European customer for the 777-8 Freighter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20796610 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Boeing Company stands at 7.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.15%.

The market cap for BA stock reached $72.85 billion, with 591.70 million shares outstanding and 591.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.84M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 20796610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Boeing Company [BA]?

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $260 to $275. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $224 to $272, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on BA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 7.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19.

How has BA stock performed recently?

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.57. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -30.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.33 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.37, while it was recorded at 129.20 for the last single week of trading, and 203.06 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Boeing Company [BA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 20.17%.

Insider trade positions for The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $40,818 million, or 54.00% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 43,510,241, which is approximately -0.901% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,355,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.51 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.03 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 2.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,044 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 18,249,279 shares. Additionally, 969 investors decreased positions by around 14,615,353 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 288,031,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,896,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,182,227 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 3,098,141 shares during the same period.