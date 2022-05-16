Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Stock trading around $6.54 per share: What’s Next?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] price surged by 11.99 percent to reach at $0.7. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Virgin Galactic Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Demand for Tickets Remains Strong, with Approximately 800 Future Astronaut Reservations.

A sum of 14021519 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.07M shares. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $6.69 and dropped to a low of $6.13 until finishing in the latest session at $6.54.

The one-year SPCE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.53. The average equity rating for SPCE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $9.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $36 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $17, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on SPCE stock. On October 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SPCE shares from 26 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 419.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76.

SPCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.82. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -28.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.34, while it was recorded at 5.93 for the last single week of trading, and 15.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -9700.33 and a Gross Margin at -258.14. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10719.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.69.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

SPCE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 9.90%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $529 million, or 34.80% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,047,292, which is approximately 0.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,484,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.03 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $37.4 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 22.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 21,686,065 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 6,125,185 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 53,115,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,926,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,334,880 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,128,181 shares during the same period.