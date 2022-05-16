Toast Inc. [TOST] moved up 4.90: Why It’s Important

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] gained 4.90% on the last trading session, reaching $14.99 price per share at the time. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Toast Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Added over 5,000 net new locations for the first quarter ever.

Toast Inc. represents 289.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.30 billion with the latest information. TOST stock price has been found in the range of $14.48 to $16.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 12702521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $24.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for TOST stock

Toast Inc. [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.47. With this latest performance, TOST shares dropped by -23.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.00% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.14 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.78, while it was recorded at 13.93 for the last single week of trading.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.08 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.79.

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Toast Inc. [TOST]

There are presently around $2,073 million, or 52.40% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 27,533,723, which is approximately 1148.354% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; LEAD EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 13,003,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $194.92 million in TOST stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $119.18 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 992.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 88,606,776 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 19,249,068 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 30,442,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,297,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,645,089 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 10,016,014 shares during the same period.