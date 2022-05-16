SVB Leerink slashes price target on Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] – find out why.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CALA] jumped around 0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.23 at the close of the session, up 42.77%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Calithera Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Highlights.

— Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 –.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage, precision-oncology biopharmaceutical company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock is now -65.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CALA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.23 and lowest of $0.1755 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.59, which means current price is +48.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, CALA reached a trading volume of 20326221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALA shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CALA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calithera Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60.

How has CALA stock performed recently?

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, CALA shares dropped by -32.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.40 for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3698, while it was recorded at 0.1913 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0945 for the last 200 days.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1172.07 and a Gross Margin at +85.29. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1180.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -120.93.

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]

There are presently around $10 million, or 44.40% of CALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALA stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 10,733,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 7,452,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 million in CALA stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.81 million in CALA stock with ownership of nearly 233.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calithera Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CALA] by around 9,038,065 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 6,139,172 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 27,637,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,814,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,074,407 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 4,379,361 shares during the same period.