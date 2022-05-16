Stephens slashes price target on PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] – find out why.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] closed the trading session at $78.83 on 05/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $76.37, while the highest price level was $79.19. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Aon and Paypal to Expand Access to Insurance for Small Businesses.

− Unique and simplified digital experience will enable PayPal’s small business customers in the U.S. to explore and obtain their insurance in the same ecosystem they use to manage their payments.

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced an initiative to help millions of PayPal’s small business customers in the U.S. access insurance simply and quickly.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.20 percent and weekly performance of -3.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.59M shares, PYPL reached to a volume of 17044589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $122.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $144, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PYPL stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PYPL shares from 175 to 107.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 5.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PYPL stock trade performance evaluation

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -25.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.47 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.48, while it was recorded at 77.31 for the last single week of trading, and 185.77 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 15.13%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $67,930 million, or 77.50% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,427,651, which is approximately 0.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 78,254,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.17 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.66 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly 2.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,372 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 85,638,383 shares. Additionally, 1,229 investors decreased positions by around 149,732,756 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 626,352,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 861,724,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 221 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,373,850 shares, while 396 institutional investors sold positions of 32,544,538 shares during the same period.