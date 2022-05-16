Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] moved up 9.88: Why It’s Important

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] gained 9.88% or 2.4 points to close at $26.70 with a heavy trading volume of 42353497 shares. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Rivian Releases First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company’s first quarter 2022 financial results. The letter is available on its investor relations website (https://rivian.com/investors).

Rivian will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update at 2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET today, May 11. The live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9j25wrzb and a replay will be available for four weeks at https://rivian.com/investors.

It opened the trading session at $26.97, the shares rose to $27.98 and dropped to $26.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIVN points out that the company has recorded -78.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.99M shares, RIVN reached to a volume of 42353497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $65.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $100, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on RIVN stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RIVN shares from 165 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 397.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.05.

Trading performance analysis for RIVN stock

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.26. With this latest performance, RIVN shares dropped by -35.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.29% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.65 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.35, while it was recorded at 23.43 for the last single week of trading.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]

There are presently around $15,603 million, or 66.30% of RIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 162,080,423, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; AMAZON COM INC, holding 158,363,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.23 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $940.54 million in RIVN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

368 institutional holders increased their position in Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:RIVN] by around 295,788,334 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 11,520,840 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 277,065,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 584,374,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIVN stock had 230 new institutional investments in for a total of 291,487,567 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 1,727,387 shares during the same period.