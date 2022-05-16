Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Stock trading around $15.87 per share: What’s Next?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.52% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.08%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) has announced its financial results for third quarter 2022. Please visit the Peloton investor relations website https://investor.onepeloton.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to view the third quarter 2022 shareholder letter. Today the company will host a live audio webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, PTON stock dropped by -83.57%. The one-year Peloton Interactive Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.59. The average equity rating for PTON stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.59 billion, with 333.87 million shares outstanding and 298.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.05M shares, PTON stock reached a trading volume of 23290446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $24.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $45 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $36, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on PTON stock. On April 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PTON shares from 40 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

PTON Stock Performance Analysis:

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -36.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.73 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.38, while it was recorded at 13.77 for the last single week of trading, and 54.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peloton Interactive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.91 and a Gross Margin at +35.18. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.70.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -4.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.20. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$21,819 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,166 million, or 90.70% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 33,191,671, which is approximately 5.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,768,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.95 million in PTON stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $272.77 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 328.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 64,683,845 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 59,143,061 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 138,680,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,507,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,208,095 shares, while 170 institutional investors sold positions of 29,300,419 shares during the same period.