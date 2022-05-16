Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell -54.20% so far this year. What now?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.62% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.03%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 31% for Q1 2022, US Commercial Revenue up 136% Y/Y in Q1 2022.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, PLTR stock dropped by -58.47%. The one-year Palantir Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.19. The average equity rating for PLTR stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.01 billion, with 2.04 billion shares outstanding and 1.72 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 51.70M shares, PLTR stock reached a trading volume of 68842951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $12.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $9 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts kept a Buy rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 66.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

PLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.03. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -35.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.51 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.69, while it was recorded at 7.43 for the last single week of trading, and 18.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palantir Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

PLTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 35.42%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,128 million, or 32.00% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 156,003,743, which is approximately 22.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,955,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $725.21 million in PLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $278.31 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 4.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

472 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 98,199,453 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 116,830,902 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 399,853,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 614,883,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,656,798 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 17,297,697 shares during the same period.