My Size Inc. [MYSZ] is -52.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

My Size Inc. [NASDAQ: MYSZ] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.24 at the close of the session, up 19.94%. The company report on May 13, 2022 that MySize Reports First Quarter Financial Results Highlighted by Record 1400% Growth to $404,000 Revenue in Q1 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Reiterates 2022 Guidance of At Least $5 Million Revenue Based on Existing Business.

My Size Inc. stock is now -52.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MYSZ Stock saw the intraday high of $0.37 and lowest of $0.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.97, which means current price is +26.12% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 550.38K shares, MYSZ reached a trading volume of 32924058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about My Size Inc. [MYSZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYSZ shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYSZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for My Size Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYSZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 63.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17.

How has MYSZ stock performed recently?

My Size Inc. [MYSZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, MYSZ shares dropped by -30.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYSZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.82 for My Size Inc. [MYSZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3136, while it was recorded at 0.2259 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7411 for the last 200 days.

My Size Inc. [MYSZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and My Size Inc. [MYSZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -8074.05. My Size Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8030.53.

Return on Total Capital for MYSZ is now -153.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -167.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, My Size Inc. [MYSZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.63. Additionally, MYSZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, My Size Inc. [MYSZ] managed to generate an average of -$1,061,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Insider trade positions for My Size Inc. [MYSZ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.71% of MYSZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYSZ stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 458,549, which is approximately 2658.853% of the company’s market cap and around 18.29% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 416,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100000.0 in MYSZ stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $79000.0 in MYSZ stock with ownership of nearly -35.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in My Size Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in My Size Inc. [NASDAQ:MYSZ] by around 1,377,511 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 225,269 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 210,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,813,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYSZ stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 816,992 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 40,125 shares during the same period.