Morgan Stanley lifts Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.34% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.32%. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 27, 2022, each of the 12 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2022 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Over the last 12 months, CVE stock rose by 150.37%. The one-year Cenovus Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -24.72. The average equity rating for CVE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.66 billion, with 2.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.59M shares, CVE stock reached a trading volume of 12440629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $16.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 15.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.91 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.27, while it was recorded at 19.25 for the last single week of trading, and 13.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cenovus Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,938 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 188,068,828, which is approximately -5.73% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 108,688,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in CVE stocks shares; and CONOCOPHILLIPS, currently with $1.83 billion in CVE stock with ownership of nearly -35.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

185 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 126,069,841 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 172,228,304 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 692,140,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 990,438,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,846,988 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 35,385,335 shares during the same period.