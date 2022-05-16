Market cap of ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] reaches 6.70M – now what?

ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ: PIXY] gained 154.87% or 0.31 points to close at $0.51 with a heavy trading volume of 176811989 shares. The company report on May 13, 2022 that ShiftPixy, Inc. Announces Special Distribution of Shares of Industrial Human Capital, Inc..

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) (“ShiftPixy” or the “Company”), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved a special distribution to ShiftPixy shareholders in the form of shares of common stock of Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE: AXH), the special purpose acquisition company, or “SPAC”, in which ShiftPixy currently owns an approximate 15% ownership stake. All ShiftPixy shareholders of record as of May 17, 2022, will receive their pro rata share of AXH common stock equal in proportion to their percentage holdings of ShiftPixy common stock issued and outstanding, subject to certain conditions described below. The exact number of shares of AXH common stock to be received by ShiftPixy shareholders for each share of ShiftPixy common stock will be determined immediately before the record date based on the number of shares of ShiftPixy common stock outstanding on an as-converted and as-exercised basis. The AXH shares are expected to be distributed to eligible ShiftPixy shareholders as soon as practicable following the completion of AXH’s initial business combination, subject to a registration statement covering the AXH shares being declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Fractional shares will not be issued, and no distributions will be made in lieu of fractional shares. There is no assurance that AXH will be able to successfully complete its initial business combination, in which case AXH would cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up and the AXH common stock will be worthless.

ShiftPixy acquired the AXH shares subject to the special distribution as part of its financial sponsorship of AXH. Pursuant to the terms of that transaction, ShiftPixy is permitted to divest these shares by whatever means it deems appropriate and in its best interests to ensure that it does not become an “investment company” subject to registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). ShiftPixy’s Board believes that the special distribution will enable the Company to avoid registration under the 1940 Act.

It opened the trading session at $0.22, the shares rose to $0.66 and dropped to $0.2173, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PIXY points out that the company has recorded -56.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -200.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, PIXY reached to a volume of 176811989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for PIXY stock

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 98.44. With this latest performance, PIXY shares gained by 3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.94 for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5424, while it was recorded at 0.2560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0150 for the last 200 days.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.76 and a Gross Margin at -0.15. ShiftPixy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.85.

ShiftPixy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.40% of PIXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,850,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 841,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in PIXY stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.1 million in PIXY stock with ownership of nearly -5.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShiftPixy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ:PIXY] by around 822,945 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 232,031 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 3,712,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,767,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIXY stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 223,988 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 60,799 shares during the same period.