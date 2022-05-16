Market cap of Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] reaches 12.64M – now what?

Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ: MKD] gained 34.51% on the last trading session, reaching $0.12 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2022 that MKD clinches two awards, industrial digitalization efforts bearing fruits.

Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, today announced that the Company has been awarded with the 2021 Digital Service Innovation Enterprise Award. The 2021 Innovation Impact Initiative is launched by CCID, China Electronics Information Industry Research Institute (part of the PRC’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) and Digital Economy Magazine. This awards list is jointly released by both organizations.

On the same day, Molecular Data has been rated top 8 in the “Digitalization of the plastics industry” list. A renowned agency, the Research center of E-commerce and the E-commerce Platform jointly released this “Top 100 list for China’s industrial digitalization in 2021”.

Molecular Data Inc. represents 116.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.64 million with the latest information. MKD stock price has been found in the range of $0.0935 to $0.1249.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.79M shares, MKD reached a trading volume of 24576353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molecular Data Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for MKD stock

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.29. With this latest performance, MKD shares dropped by -14.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.85 for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1634, while it was recorded at 0.0943 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2749 for the last 200 days.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Molecular Data Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.70% of MKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKD stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 1,595,016, which is approximately -30.366% of the company’s market cap and around 10.08% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 333,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41000.0 in MKD stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $9000.0 in MKD stock with ownership of nearly 501.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Molecular Data Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ:MKD] by around 148,954 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 3,965,052 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,955,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,158,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKD stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,489 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 2,632,593 shares during the same period.